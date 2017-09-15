Ask Alma…My co-worker stole my idea. What should I do?

Dear Alma,

During a team meeting at work, I came up with an idea to better assist our members and increase membership. Later while sitting in my cubicle, our boss came over and complimented my co-worker on submitting such a great idea. I was shocked, I couldn’t believe he took my idea to management and took the credit for it. When I asked him about it, he said it was all of our ideas combined that made the suggestion a success and that’s just not true. I am so mad. Should I go to my boss and tell him the truth? I don’t want to be a part of his team anymore.

Signed,

Disgruntled co-worker

Dear Disgruntled,

It is what it is; don’t make a fuss. I promise you, you’ll have your day. This happens all the time, and leads to one of two scenarios.

