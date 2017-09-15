And the Emmy goes to…Homewood native Dr. Donny Jackson (details inside)

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned exclusively that Homewood native Dr. Donny Jackson has won the Emmy for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, for the CNN show, “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell.” Jackson is the executive producer and showrunner for the show. In an exclusive interview with the Courier, Dr. Jackson said he started writing poetry when he was 8. “I won a prize in a city-wide contest for a poem about Abraham Lincoln submitted by teacher at Holy Rosary on Kelly St. in Homewood. I won $2,” he said.

Dr. Jackson’s duties for the CNN show include developing episode subjects, hiring and supervising crew, directing cameras, and leading post-production efforts.

Dr. Jackson performs spoken word across the country, and has a home venue, “Da Poetry Lounge,” in Los Angeles.

He’s also produced shows such as Unsung, R&B Divas Atlanta, and The Bachelor.

Dr. Jackson, who attended Kindergarten here in Pittsburgh at Baxter, is a Central Catholic High School graduate. He graduated from the University of Maryland, and has a doctorate in clinical psychology from Hahnemann University in Philadelphia.

The 2017 Emmy Awards TV show occurs Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS. Some awards have been previously announced.

