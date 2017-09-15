20/20: The Opening Brunch (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Sept. 13)

By now you have either witnessed the 20/20 exhibit at the Carnegie Museum of Art or you have heard about it. 20/20: The Studio Museum in Harlem and Carnegie Museum of Art opened on July 22 with a First Look Champagne Brunch. The exhibit is a unique collaboration by two curators—Amanda Hunt from The Studio Museum in Harlem and Eric Crosby from Carnegie Museum of Art. They selected works by 20 artists from each museum to create a visual dialogue. 20/20 intends to promote a timely exchange of ideas about art and life and to offer a look at notions of identity and social inequality that continue to challenge us as Americans today. The exhibit features photographs by the iconic Harlem-based James VanDerZee and Pittsburgh’s own Teenie Harris.

Exhibit supporter Nancy Washington shared a quote from Gordon Parks during the program portion of the brunch. “All members of a community desire to see themselves reflected in art to prove that they actually exist.” Hunt shared that they began planning the exhibit as the Obama presidency was coming to an end, so it was from within a moment of national transition. “We wanted to use the exhibition as an opportunity to break down this idea of America for ourselves and for museum visitors.” 20/20 is attracting people from across the U.S. Eugene Foney came all the way from Houston to attend the opening. 20/20 runs until Dec. 31.

