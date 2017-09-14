The coming story for Dreamers

(TriceEdneyWire.com)- I was appalled and angered as I watched Jeff Sessions announce the rescission of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Program. His announcement was made with a diabolically gleeful and viciously animated demeanor akin to “Chuckie,” the monstrously evil doll of horror movie infamy. Sessions seemingly took perverse pleasure in ‘sticking it to’ those made vulnerable by volunteering information on their own personal immigration status while hoping to achieve permanent residency.

President Obama publicly responded, saying, “These Dreamers are Americans in their hearts, in their minds, in every single way but one: on paper. They were brought to this country by their parents, sometimes even as infants. They may not know a country besides ours. They may not even know a language besides English. They often have no idea they’re undocumented until they apply for a job, or college, or a driver’s license…800,000 young people stepped forward, met rigorous requirements, and went through background checks. And America grew stronger as a result.”

Ostensibly, the reason for rescission was to protect national security and integrity of the immigration system. Objective observers disagree and perceive racist xenophobia at the foundation of this decision. Given Sessions’ personal history, the latter seems more likely.

Objectively, Dreamers should be among the last undocumented immigrants to be considered for enhanced scrutiny. I encourage your review of the DACA requirements: https://www.uscis.gov/archive/consideration-deferred-action-childhood-arrivals-daca#

