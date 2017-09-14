Sports
The City League—Who REALLY wants it?


Courier Newsroom
MARVIN GREEN of Westinghouse did his part in running over Perry, 38-0, in a City League contest, Sept. 7. (Photo by Will McBride)

THE BRASHEAR BULLS, above, have won two of the last three City League titles. But after losing in the championship game last year, they want another taste of the City League title. In the bottom photo are some of Brashear’s Cheerleaders. (Photos by Thomas Sabol)

MALEIK HEMINGWAY, PERRY (Photos by Will McBride)

WESTINGHOUSE’S TAY’VON LEE-MATTOX

City League Football remaining schedules

All City League conference games played at Cupples Stadium *USO’s remaining schedule on B9

Westinghouse (2-0, 1-0 in City)
Sept. 15—7 p.m. at Brashear
Sept. 22—7 p.m. Hickory
Sept. 29—7 p.m. at Fort Hill, Md.
Oct. 6—3 p.m. at USO
Oct. 13—7 p.m. Allderdice
Oct. 19—7 p.m. at Carrick

Brashear (1-2, 0-2 in City)
Sept. 15—7 p.m. Westinghouse
Sept. 22—7 p.m. at Hollidaysburg
Sept. 28—7 p.m. at Perry
Oct. 5—7 p.m. Carrick
Oct. 12—7 p.m. at Erie Strong Vincent

Perry (1-1, 1-1 in City)
Sept. 16—5 p.m. at South Park (Buffalo, N.Y.)
Sept. 22—7:30 pm. at Brooke, W. Va.
Sept. 28—7 p.m. Brashear
Oct. 6—7 p.m. at Howland, Ohio
Oct. 12—7 p.m. at USO
Oct. 20 – 7 p.m. Allderdice

Allderdice (1-2, 1-0 in City)
Sept. 14—7 p.m. USO
Sept. 21—7 p.m. at Carrick
Sept. 29—7 p.m. Dubois Area (at Allderdice)
Oct. 6—7 p.m. Hollidaysburg
Oct. 13—7 p.m. at Westinghouse
Oct. 20—7 p.m. at Perry

Carrick (0-3, 0-1 in City)
Sept. 16 – 1:30 p.m. at Linsly School, W. Va.
Sept. 21 – 7 p.m. Allderdice
Sept. 29 – 3:30 p.m USO
Oct. 5 – 7 p.m. at Brashear
Oct. 13 – 7 p.m. at Bridgeport, Ohio
Oct. 19 – 7 p.m. Westinghouse

 

Other high school football notes…

Steel Valley does not mess around. They’ve got the 2016 PIAA 2A State Championship in their backpocket, and, after going 15-0 last year, they’ve won their first two games this season. Next up for the Ironmen are Valley (Sept. 15), and at South Allegheny (Sept. 22). Who knows, they just might go undefeated yet again…

Woodland Hills is going through a transformation, to say the least. There’s no more coach Novak, Kevin Murray resigned before the season, but the players are battle-tested and tough-minded. Currently 1-2 and in 6A, they’ll next face Penn-Trafford (Sept. 15) at the Wolverina, then it’s at Chartiers Valley (Sept. 22).

Aliquippa gave Beaver an ole’ fashioned…(loss) on Sept. 8, with a 30-10 victory. The Quips are now 3-0 in 3A, and it looks like they’ve only begun. The state title, for sure, is on Aliquippa’s mind, so watch out Freeport (Sept. 15) and at Ellwood City (Sept. 22), the Quips’ next opponents.

 

