The City League—Who REALLY wants it?

City League Football remaining schedules

All City League conference games played at Cupples Stadium *USO’s remaining schedule on B9

Westinghouse (2-0, 1-0 in City)

Sept. 15—7 p.m. at Brashear

Sept. 22—7 p.m. Hickory

Sept. 29—7 p.m. at Fort Hill, Md.

Oct. 6—3 p.m. at USO

Oct. 13—7 p.m. Allderdice

Oct. 19—7 p.m. at Carrick

Brashear (1-2, 0-2 in City)

Sept. 15—7 p.m. Westinghouse

Sept. 22—7 p.m. at Hollidaysburg

Sept. 28—7 p.m. at Perry

Oct. 5—7 p.m. Carrick

Oct. 12—7 p.m. at Erie Strong Vincent

Perry (1-1, 1-1 in City)

Sept. 16—5 p.m. at South Park (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Sept. 22—7:30 pm. at Brooke, W. Va.

Sept. 28—7 p.m. Brashear

Oct. 6—7 p.m. at Howland, Ohio

Oct. 12—7 p.m. at USO

Oct. 20 – 7 p.m. Allderdice

Allderdice (1-2, 1-0 in City)

Sept. 14—7 p.m. USO

Sept. 21—7 p.m. at Carrick

Sept. 29—7 p.m. Dubois Area (at Allderdice)

Oct. 6—7 p.m. Hollidaysburg

Oct. 13—7 p.m. at Westinghouse

Oct. 20—7 p.m. at Perry

Carrick (0-3, 0-1 in City)

Sept. 16 – 1:30 p.m. at Linsly School, W. Va.

Sept. 21 – 7 p.m. Allderdice

Sept. 29 – 3:30 p.m USO

Oct. 5 – 7 p.m. at Brashear

Oct. 13 – 7 p.m. at Bridgeport, Ohio

Oct. 19 – 7 p.m. Westinghouse

Other high school football notes…

Steel Valley does not mess around. They’ve got the 2016 PIAA 2A State Championship in their backpocket, and, after going 15-0 last year, they’ve won their first two games this season. Next up for the Ironmen are Valley (Sept. 15), and at South Allegheny (Sept. 22). Who knows, they just might go undefeated yet again…

Woodland Hills is going through a transformation, to say the least. There’s no more coach Novak, Kevin Murray resigned before the season, but the players are battle-tested and tough-minded. Currently 1-2 and in 6A, they’ll next face Penn-Trafford (Sept. 15) at the Wolverina, then it’s at Chartiers Valley (Sept. 22).

Aliquippa gave Beaver an ole’ fashioned…(loss) on Sept. 8, with a 30-10 victory. The Quips are now 3-0 in 3A, and it looks like they’ve only begun. The state title, for sure, is on Aliquippa’s mind, so watch out Freeport (Sept. 15) and at Ellwood City (Sept. 22), the Quips’ next opponents.

