Rene Marie a true standout as vocalist…She will perform Sept. 16 at the New Hazlett Theatre

Rene Marie is not your typical singer. Calling her a singer is a disservice to her talent. Vocalist is more accurate but chanteuse is spot-on with her relatable storytelling abilities and tackling of hot topics (she wrote and released “3 Nooses Hanging” as a single in response to racism in Jena, Louisiana in 2009).

“Many singers will approach a tune in the same style and tempo as an instrumentalist, without giving any consideration to the lyrics or what the story is,” says Marie. “So, first and foremost, I approach a song by asking myself what the lyricist might have been thinking about when they wrote the lyrics? Are the lyrics sincere or tongue-in-cheek and playful? Are they wry, bitter, wistful, heartbroken, stoic…? What is the story of the song? What is the story behind the song? And, finally, if I took away the music and just looked at the lyrics, which lines or phrases jump out at me the most? Which word carries the most emotional punch in each line? And which line carries the emotional punch of the entire song? This often informs me how to approach the song.”

Marie was born to a family of musicians and sang with R&B bands as a teenager. Then life intruded and interrupted her musical pursuits. Marriage and family obligations necessitated a regular 9-to-5 job in a bank. That would consume a couple of decades of her life.

Sensing his mom’s restlessness, her son Michael suggested she do what she likes. After years of hearing her singing around the house, he told her she sounded better than the singers he was listening to.

Despite her objections (she couldn’t see herself establishing a singing career at 42), he insisted she give it go. Marie dipped in her toes to test the waters by sitting in with a friend’s band in the lounge of a Ramada Inn in Roanoke, Va., listening to jam sessions, learning songs and making mental notes. She had never sung with a jazz band.

