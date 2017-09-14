Jasiri X, Yusef Salaam to speak at Pittsburgh Playhouse, Sept. 19

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Jasiri X and Yusef Salaam will speak as part of Point Park University’s Talk Back Series. The event will take place at Point Park University’s Pittsburgh Playhouse, 222 Craft Ave., on Tuesday, September 19 at 7:30p.m.

Jasiri X is a Pittsburgh-based Hip-Hop artist and activist. On the community level, he helps to organize and incite change in local youth, particularly those of color, through his anti-violence group 1Hood. He is also the founder of 1Hood Media, a collective of socially-conscious Hip-Hop activists and artist that raise awareness about social justice matters around the world through the use of art.

Joining Jasiri X is Yusef Salaam, an influential and informative speaker. He was one of the “Central Park Five” who wrongfully spent 12 years in prison for rape and assault.

Tickets for Point Park University’s Talk Back Series can be purchased at http://www.pittsburghplayhouse.com/current-season/talk-back-series/jasiri-x. Additionally, the promo code JASIRI will give 50 percent off the original ticket price.

