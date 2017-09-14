Meet Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Newborn Daughter

This morning, Serena Williams introduced us to her beautiful newborn daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.

In a photo posted to Instagram, the tennis champion lay peacefully with her baby girl, who snuggled her mother’s chest in a warm baby blanket. Along with sharing the first photo of Alexis, Serena shared other key moments from her pregnancy, including her first ultrasound. “It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got — we got a baby girl!” the proud mom says in a sweet clip she told fans to check out.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

See her journey with Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian in the clip above and join us in congratulating the new parents.

SOURCE: Serenawilliams.com

