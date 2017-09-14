‘It’—so scary, my son won’t turn off his bedroom light

Warner Brothers Pictures remade the 1990 horror miniseries, “It.” Now, almost 30 years later, the new “It,” based off Stephen King’s 1986 novel, is the scariest film I have ever seen. Let’s argue!

Starring Jaeden Lieberher and Bill Skarsgård, a group of friends band together to find out why their loved ones are disappearing. Once they link the city’s biggest catastrophes to one person, it is up to them to get rid of the local menace.

Clowns are already naturally a strange form of entertainment for any circus or juvenile birthday party. So, when Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Skarsgård) starts terrorizing a small town and dragging kids in the sewer like day-old garbage, you can only imagine the fright. Nothing is scarier than seeing that hideous clown and single red balloon.

My son has not turned off his bedroom light since last Tuesday. I think I have to invest in a nightlight because of “It.” It was that scary. Even as the adult, I jumped a few times like, “they play too much…”

The movie is teetering on a thin line between terrifying and creepy. In most instances, I thought to myself, “I am not really afraid, I am more creeped out.” The goriness is what made me cringe more than anything.

Despite the night terrors, “It” brings about a stronger message. Fear is a state of mind. If you are not afraid, then you can defeat even the most insoluble problems. Fear creates vulnerability. In this case, Pennywise the Clown takes your biggest fear and constantly uses that fear to cripple your capabilities.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: