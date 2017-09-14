Sports
Home > Sports

Female athletes sue school district, alleging discrimination


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

Strawberry Mansion High School student Nadirah McCrae and others say the district provided fewer resources to teams from lower-income or predominantlyBlack schools. Other allegations include cancellation of buses to take girls to games and schedules that deny them games against predominantly white high schools.

met-smith060116-03

Eyekonz field hockey was on display last year at the Olympic Day celebration at Haddington Recreation Center in West Philadelphia. — Photo by John Allen (Courtesy Philadelphia Tribune)

Attorney Aaron Freiwald says officials didn’t believe the students had real opportunities or would be able to handle them.

The district says it works to ensure equity and last year had more than 250 female student-athletes participating on 20 teams in field hockey and girls lacrosse.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Female athletes sue school district, alleging discrimination

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular