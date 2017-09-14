Check It Out… DACA: Obama’s response to Trump’s decision

Days after Donald Trump was elected President in November 2016, Townhall.com published an article called: The list of executive orders that Trump will dispose of immediately. The “Obama orders” scheduled for termination concerned climate change, national security, trade, healthcare, and immigration (DACA).

The Townhall.com writer complained former President Obama signed 235 executive orders, but “the interesting thing about executive orders is that they are built on faulty foundations. They are more theoretical than factual.”

Then the Townhall.com writer gloated, “On day one of his presidency, Donald Trump will be able to shred and dispose of any executive order that Obama signed into law, making them 100 percent invalid … Needless to say, the Obama administration, which was built on a faulty executive overreach foundation, will quickly come crashing down.”

During Obama’s presidency, Obama stated he wasn’t going to wait for legislation to provide Americans with the help they needed, and he famously emphasized he had two tools—his phone and his pen. Republicans interpreted Obama’s “phone and pen strategy” as a declaration of an executive overthrow of constitutional procedure and congressional authority. And every time Obama signed an executive order Republicans automatically claimed the order was executive overreach or unconstitutional.

Sometimes the Republicans had strong cases against Obama’s use of executive orders, but DACA was different because the “theoretical” was the fact.

