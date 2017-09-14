$1 billion renovation project planned for Pittsburgh airport

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A $1.1 billion reconfiguration project for the Pittsburgh International Airport that has won local approval will include a new landside terminal, an expanded security checkpoint and streamlined baggage system.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority voted to approve the renovation project during a meeting on Tuesday. The project will require FAA approval before it moves forward.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says the renovations to the 25-year-old airport will enhance the customer experience at the airport and increase overall efficiency. A new roadway system and parking garage are also included in the upgrades.

According to the Allegheny County Airport Authority website, no local tax dollars will be used to fund the extensive project. Officials hope to start work in 2019 and complete the project by 2023.

