What happens to a dream deferred?

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Our 45th President swept into office with a foundation of racist claims. First, the very basis of his political participation was his false assertion (for which he has never apologized) that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States. Using the “birther” movement as a basis, 45 signaled to every random racist out there that he was willing to ignore truth to attack President Obama.

Then, he used horrible rhetoric to describe Mexican people as violent rapist, followed by his usual “and some of them are very nice.” He suggested that a federal judge could not do his job because he was of Mexican descent. And much of his campaign was focused on deporting people. The pace of deportations has increase in these few months since he took office.

Now, he has snatched the rug from under stable lives that a group of young people called “dreamers” have built. These young folks were brought to these United States by parents who came to this country illegally. In legal limbo, thus unable to apply for jobs or college admission, many of these young people lived shadow lives, working under the table or not at all, piecing together livelihoods as best they could.

President Barack Obama grappled with this issue and, through executive order (because Congress would not act), created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Attorney Generals in some states have described the program as illegal and have threatened to sue for its elimination. Attorney General J. Beauregard Sessions has said he would not defend the program because President Obama “overreached” in establishing it. So the camera hogging 45 actually allowed Beauregard (who he very recently dissed) to announce that DACA will be ended, although there is a “grace period” of six months.

