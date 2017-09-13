USO against The World …The entire City League is coming after the defending champion Wildcats

USO head coach Lou Berry knows the entire Pittsburgh City League is coming for his Wildcats. After all, they are the defending City League champions.

“That’s the case,” he confirmed with a smile. “Anytime you’re the champ…”

Perry. Carrick. Allderdice. Brashear. Westinghouse.

“I haven’t seen them play as of yet, but they’re always tough,” Berry said of the Bulldogs.

That game occurs Oct. 6. But before then, it’s Allderdice’s turn to give USO their first City League loss.

“We have a big one Thursday night (Sept. 14), so I’ll know more about our team come Thursday night, see how we handle a little bit of success, but we’ll be under the lights against Allderdice, who from what I understand have a very veteran-laden team.”

USO (University Prep, Sci-Tech, Obama schools) hasn’t lost a league game so far this year, with their biggest test happening in their first league game of the season, last Friday, Sept. 8 against Brashear. USO beat the Bulls 15-14 in the 2016 City League championship game.

