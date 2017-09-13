Seeing Harvey’s destruction firsthand… Byrdsong witnesses the good in people

Because he knew people in the area—some of whom had stayed after relocating from Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina—Community Empowerment Association President and CEO Rashad Byrdsong traveled to Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey to help with grassroots recovery efforts.

“The water had receded, but the damage was extensive—you could see where it had been as high as second-story windows,” he told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview. “So, these people had to empty their homes of everything. None of the kids, or adults, had masks. So, we were tearing out and rolling up carpeting, and basically doing a lot of education on health issues.”

What he saw amid the devastation, he said, was heartening—people helping people regardless of race or income. But it also served as a warning, because the volunteer assistance—which came from all over the country—was pretty much all he saw.

“The Black United Front and NOI Mosque 45 were doing great work, along with folks from the Shrine of the Black Madonna and World Church working with some of the marginalized communities,” he said.

“So, we helped with distributing drinkable water, food, even diapers and other necessities. But we went to several public housing communities and many hadn’t seen any National Guard personnel and hadn’t talked to FEMA—there was very little government contact. So, it was good to see grassroots organizations—including guys with boats—from all across the country helping out.”

Because government agencies were spread so thin due to the extent of the storm damage, Byrdsong said he realized it is vital for community-based organizations be more prepared to deal with disasters.

