‘People aren’t looking for a handout, they’re looking for a hand up’ says YMCA executive director at fundraiser


Courier Newsroom
THE THELMA LOVETTE YMCA in the Hill District recently held its Summer Soiree fundraiser in Mt. Washington, as it celebrated another year of achievements. Thelma Lovette YMCA executive director Aaron Gibson, center, with board members Becky Kcehowski and Leslye Herrmann. Gibson, whose quote above the photos ignited those at the fundraiser, also thanked supporters for their continued involvement in helping those achieve goals through the YMCA. (Photos by Lindsay Aubele, YMCA)

Shannell Givner and Diane Dennison

 

Continue reading 'People aren't looking for a handout, they're looking for a hand up' says YMCA executive director at fundraiser

