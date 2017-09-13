New Pittsburgh Courier’s Community Calendar (Sept. 13-19)

PBMF Soul Café

SEPT. 16—The Pittsburgh Black Media Federation will host its Soul Café fundraiser, 7 p.m., at Roland’s Seafood Grill, 1904 Penn Ave., Strip District. The event will feature some of the Pittsburgh area’s best musical, dance and spoken-word artists; a silent auction; hors d’oeuvres; and an after-glow mixer, and will be co-hosted by Brother Marlon from WAMO 100 and Sheridan Gospel Network, and Kiki Brown, from WAMO 100. All proceeds benefit the PBMF scholarship fund. For advance discounted tickets, visit http://www.pbmf.org. For more information contact Sheila Beasley at 412-323-0969 or soulcafe@pbmf.org.

Kick off Dinner

SEPT. 19—The League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh will host a kick-off dinner, 5:30 p.m., in the lower level conference center of the Koppers Building, 436 7th Ave. in Downtown Pittsburgh. The dinner will feature an address by Pennsylvania Sect. of Corrections John Wetzel. The cost is $20 for league members, $30 for guests. For more information, call 412-261-4284.

Memorial Community Lecture

SEPT. 28—The Hill House Association and UPMC will present the Walter Allen Memorial Community Lecture, 2 p.m. in the 2nd floor Conference room, in the Kaufmann Center, 1835 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA. 15219. Dr. Goldie S. Byrd, director of the Center for Outreach in Alzheimer’s Aging and Community Health will present “Alzheimer’s Disease: Engaging Families and Communities in Response to a Growing Health Crisis.” The lecture is free and refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP by Sept. 21 to Melita Terry at 412-692-2712 or email at terrymh@upmc.edu.

Soul Food & Live Jazz Night

OCT 14—The Rivers Club will host a Soul Food & Jazz Night event, 6-10 p.m. Bring your family, friends & co-workers or if you can’t make it pass it along to someone you know will enjoy good southern cooking and dancing to work off the fabulous meal. If you enjoy BBQ Ribs, Fried Chicken, Catfish, Candied Yams, Greens, Salads and many more…lots of amazing desserts then this is the place to be. The evening will feature live jazz music by Lyndsey Smith & Soul Distribution along with Charles “Tubby” Daniels” and for your dancing pleasure DJ Nick Nice. Advance reservations are required, $45 per members, $50 for non-members (Excluding Alcohol), contact Yolanda Wingate at 412.391.5227 or by email Yolanda.wingate@clubcorp.com.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: