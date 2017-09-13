New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Sept. 13-19)

Media Workshop

SEPT. 14—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western PA will host a workshop on Using Media Effectively, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the H. White Room, at the Koppers Building, lower level, 436 Seventh Ave., Downtown. Learn how to effectively use newspapers and television to promote your business from a panel of media professionals including New Pittsburgh Courier Editor & Publisher Rod Doss, WQED Multimedia President and CEO Deborah Acklin, and Comcast Spotlight Senior Account Executive Lori Melchiorre. Cost: $10 members, $20 non-members. For more information, or to RSVP (due by Sept. 12), call 412-392-0610.

PowerBreakfast

SEPT. 15—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western PA, will host a PowerBreakfast meeting with ALCOSAN Executive Director Arletta Scott Williams, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Rivers Club, Oxford Center, Downtown. Williams will discuss the numerous opportunities available for businesses of all sizes and specialties as ALCOSAN moves forward on its multi-billion-dollar infrastructure improvement program. Tickets: $20 for members, $30 for non-members. For more information call 412-392-0610.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: