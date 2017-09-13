Legal Notices – Estate Notices 9-13-17

Estate of ARTHUR COLEMAN JR. Deceased of 125 Everglade Dr., Penn Hills, PA 15235. No. 1946648 of 2017. Anthony Coleman, 6535 Deary Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 or to: Attorney Marvin Abrams, 816 5th Avenue, Suite 600, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Estate of DONALD E. MOORE, Deceased of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-04971, Jill Pezzino, Executor, 11 Brown Street, Southview, PA 15361 or to: ROBIN L. RARIE, Atty;, BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of PATRICK J. KELLEY, Deceased of Carnegie, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-04954, Saundra Y. Kelley, Administrator, 717 Cubbage Street, Carnegie, PA 15106-2126 or Robin L. Rarie, Esquire, BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Letters of Administration on the Estate of DENNIS B. ERIN, Court Term No. 021704578, late of Ross Township, Allegheny County, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Director of Dept. of Court Records, Wills/Orphans Court Division of Allegheny County, notice is hereby given to all persons indebted to said estate to make immediate payment, and to those having claims against the same to present them to the undersigned, duly authenticated for settlement. Lawrence Erin, Administrator, 104 Kelly Court, Monroeville, PA 15146 or to Cathy L. Brannigan, Esq., 15 Duff Rd., Suite 6C, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of JAMES W. FIERLE, Court Term No. 021704947, late of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Director of Dept. of Court Records, Wills/Orphans Court Division of Allegheny County, notice is hereby given to all persons indebted to said estate to make immediate payment, and to those having claims against the same to present them to the undersigned, duly authenticated for settlement. Joseph J. Fierle, Executor, 17 New London Ln, Oakmont, PA 15139 or to Cathy L. Brannigan, Esq., 15 Duff Rd., Suite 6C, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.

