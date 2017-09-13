Inclusion meetings scheduled at CEA for Homewood development project

The Community Empowerment Association will host a series of meetings ahead of the final phase of the Addison Terrace development, called the Kelly Hamilton Construction Project, which will build 54 new, single-family units along Kelly Street and Hamilton Avenue in Homewood.

The first, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14, is introductory and will include presentations on the scope of the project, and how to get in on it as either a laborer, subcontractor, or supplier.

“It’s pretty much just name, rank and serial number,” said CEA President and CEO Rashad Byrdsong.

“The developers will be there—KBK and the Housing Authority (of the city of Pittsburgh), and so will the general contractor, which, for this, is Mistick Construction. People can come out, sign up, meet the principals.”

A second two-day series of meetings has been scheduled specifically for business owners looking to contribute their services on Sept. 19-20, and will cover issues ranging from prevailing wage laws to estimating.

“This will include two days of training for (Minority-owned Business Enterprises) who need help with getting paperwork in order—insurance, certifications, etc.—so they can become part of the project,” said Byrdsong. “We want to make sure that, on every project in Homewood, we have a local presence on the job.”

These units—a mix of affordable and market rate, two- and three-bedroom rental homes—are going up in Homewood because there was not enough available land in the Hill District where the first three phases of the development, which replaced the original Addison Terrace public housing development, were built.

