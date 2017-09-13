Field Negro: Another “unwelcome” touching.

Everyone is talking about Hillary’s new book , and everyone has an opinio n about some of the things she said about the elections. It has some interesting revelations, but nothing that we didn’t already know: Hillary is Hillary, and she will always have her supporters and her haters.

Another book came out recently as well, and it was by journalist Katy Tur, who wrote about her experience covering the man who beat the aforementioned Hillary, Donald trump.

“NBC News correspondent Katy Tur wrote in her book published Tuesday that Donald Trump, then a Republican candidate for president, gave her an unwelcome kiss on the cheek during his campaign.

Tuesday , Tur said Trump kissed her before an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” Describing the incident in her book “Unbelievable,” published, Tur said Trump kissed her before an appearance on.”

“Before I know what’s happening, his hands are on my shoulders and his lips are on my cheek,” she wrote. “My eyes widen. My body freezes. My heart stops.” Her next thought, according to Tur, was, “I hope the cameras didn’t see that. My bosses are never going to take me seriously.”

Tur was one of Trump’s favorite targets on the campaign trail; he derided her as “little Katy” and called her a “third rate reporter” during a rally, after which Tur said the Secret Service walked her to her car.

on Tuesday The President lashed out at “people writing books and major articles” about him with “zero access,” an attack that coincided with the release of Tur’s book.

The nature of Trump’s unwanted attentions was not specific to Tur, either. After the Washington Post published the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape in October 2016, a recording where Trump bragged about kissing and grabbing women “by the pussy,” multiple women came forward to accuse him of similar unwelcome misconduct.” [Source]

Again, there is nothing in this latest revelation about Mr. trump that should surprise us. He is exactly who we thought he was as well.

Finally, I don’t know if Jemele Hill is woke or not, but what I do know is that she gave her honest and heartfelt opinion about the president, and now she is getting vilified for it.

The scary thing is that if you look at what she said objectively you would be hard pressed not to agree with her.

“So last night, SportsCenter anchor Jemele Hill got into a heated Twitter discussion that quickly devolved into her calling President Donald Trump a “white supremacist.” ESPN has since issued a statement stating that Hill’s actions have been addressed.

This afternoon, after the tweets grabbed a lot of attention, ESPN sent out the following statement, noting that Hill recognizes her actions were “inappropriate.”

Ms. Hill, I suspect that you might be out of a job soon, because unlike the president, whose racist and misogynistic behavior is excused or forgotten every time he reads a teleprompter or stays off twitter for a couple of days; you actually answer to someone.