Bids and Proposals 9-13-17

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time October 4, 2017. Bids must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

2018 MANHOLE AND POINT REPAIR CONTRACT

PWSA PROJECT NO. 2017-424-114-0

The scope of work for the 2018 Manhole and Point Repair Contract is the construction of new manholes, the raising to grade of existing manholes, and point repair of defective segments of existing sewers in locations to be issued by the Authority.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh20.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Jim Tracey, Contract Specialist, via e-mail: jtracey@pgh20.com, no later than September 27, 2017.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents

relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the

opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT WEIMER, INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on September 25, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website

(http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B16-04-31AR3 Aerosol Spray Coatings

B17-03-16R LRV Air Supply Units

B17-08-53A Secondary Air Suspension Springs

B17-08-54 Turnout Frogs

B17-08-55 Crossing Frogs

B17-03-29AR Refrigerants

B17-08-49 Turnout Components

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM September 11, 2017 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable.All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

RFQ 3096 – Architectural and Engineering Services for Workforce Development and Training Center

A MANDATORY pre-bid meeting will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2017. The meeting will be held in the CCAC Tom Foerster Student Service Center, 2nd floor Auditorium, Ridge Ave. at Legacy Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

HACP NETWORK SWITCH AND SWITCH INFRASTRUCTURE REFRESH

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

HACP NETWORK SWITCH AND SWITCH INFRASTRUCTURE REFRESH

The documents will be available no later than September 11, 2017 and information packets will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. on September 29, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Request for Information from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

An informational meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200 Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, September 21, 2017

11:00 A.M.

Call-in: 1 (202) 602-1295

Access Code: 598-776-271#

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Operations Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time September 19, 2017 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment and supplies:

XEROGRAPHIC PAPER

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: http://www.pghboe.net/pps/site/default.asp

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

M. Jordan

Purchasing Agent

We are an equal rights and opportunity school district

ECMS Designated Contract

CITY OF PITTSBURGH

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

PROJECT: CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT

SIGNALS PHASE 3

ECMS NO. 28180

BTE PROJECT NO. 02501

The City of Pittsburgh, in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, will be accepting bids, through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Engineering and Construction Management System (ECMS), for the traffic signal upgrades at ten intersections in the City’s Central Business District. The project also includes an expansion of the fiberoptic system in the North Shore.

The construction plans and specifications can only be viewed on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s ECMS website: http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS/ . The bid documents should be available on, or shortly after, Thursday September 14, 2017.

Only electronic bids from ECMS business partners will be accepted. To register as a business partner go to https://www.dotdom2.state.pa.us/ECMS/ECMSHome.nsf/frmECMSFrameset?Open. All bidders (and subcontractors) on this project must be prequalified by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for the type of work to be performed.

An optional Pre-bid meeting will be held on Thursday October 5, 2017, at 9:30 a.m., EDT in Room 301 of the City-County Building, 414 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

The bid opening (Let Date) is scheduled for Thursday October 19, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., EDT. Bidders may view the bid opening online.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

ASPHALT REPAIR AT

BEDFORD DWELLINGS

IFB# 300-42-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

ASPHALT REPAIR AT BEDFORD

IFB# 300-42-17

The documents will be available no later than September 11, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. on September 29, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, September 21, 2017

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes

