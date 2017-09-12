The Wake Up: Daniel Dae Kim In ‘Hellboy,’ Trump’s ‘Voter Fraud’ Evidence, 8 Killed At NFL Watch Party

BIG FACTS

Following the whitewashing controversy surrounding the casting of Ed Skrein as Major Ben Daimio in Hellboy, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed Daniel Dae Kim is in talks to replace the actor in the forthcoming film.

As previously reported, the original Daimio was portrayed as Japanese-American—a fact that sparked outrage from fans of the comic book series. “It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voices in the Arts,” Skrein stated upon withdrawing from the role. “It is our responsibility to make moral decisions in difficult times and to give voice to inclusivity.”

Kim, known from his work on Lost and Hawaii Five-0, is Korean-American.

That's more like it. Also, Daniel Dae Kim should be in everything, imo. https://t.co/3g7ggKq8UU — Nicole Chung (@nicole_soojung) September 11, 2017

BIG LIES

Remember when Trump cried “serious voter fraud” in New Hampshire, claiming thousands of folks were transported from Massachusetts to vote illegally? Well, according to CNN, 45 is slated to take his “Election Integrity” commission to the swing state to get to the bottom of the matter once and for all. A scheduled “series of presentations” by “long-time advocates for stricter controls on voting” is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m., and while we can only imagine how such an event will play out, Matthew Dunlap—Maine’s secretary of state and a Democratic member of the commission—says things “could get a little feisty.” Oh boy.

Trump's voter fraud commission to meet in New Hampshire https://t.co/HVsTEqb5cN — Runnels Law (@Runnels_Law) September 12, 2017

BIG NEWS

In a harrowing series of events, eight people were killed at a NFL watch party in Plano, Texas, after a gunman opened fire in the home where a party was being held, the New York Daily News reported. Among those killed was 27-year-old Meredith Lane, who had just filed for divorce from the gunman (he was not identified in reports). Eyewitness Crystal Sugg said she heard a man and woman arguing shortly before shots were fired. The gunman was ultimately shot and killed by police, ABC affiliate WFAA reported.

WATCH: Crystal Sugg heard man/woman arguing outside – then 30-40 shots inside Plano home. @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/RlR8yakVKH — David Goins (@dgoins) September 11, 2017

SOURCE: Entertainment Weekly, CNN, New York Daily News, WFAA

SEE ALSO:

Trump’s Lies Matter: Voter Fraud Claims Are A Precursor To Massive Voter Suppression

President Trump Turns Lie About Illegal Ballots Into Voter Fraud Probe