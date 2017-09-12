The Princess Is Here: Ciara looks regal in purple for #NYFW

Ciara looked regal for mommy’s night out New York Fashion Week.
Ciara is always a vision, and the 2017 Bazaar Icon Party this weekend was no different. The singer emerged from the house in a glittery purple Rasario gown paired with matching cape.
She later added a custom accessory in the form of a personalized bottle of Belvedere.
Then she decided to bless her followers with an ultra-glam buddy shot. Because half the reason you wear a thigh-high slit is to pull off a pic like this with your girlfriends.
CiCi looked so good she had to reflect on her own beauty.
