Running List of Road Closures in Metro Atlanta

Atlanta:
- Moreland Avenue at Custer Ave — Tree blocking roadway
- 22 Piedmont Avenue — Road hazard
- West Peachtree Street NE at West Peachtree Street Place — Road hazard
Athens:
- S. Milledge Ave at Hancock Ave.
- Jimmie Daniel Rd at Atlanta Hwy
- Timothy Rd. at Wexford Pl.
- Urban Collectors
- Hancock Ave. at S. Milledge Ave.
- Lavender Rd. at Maple Dr.
- Westlake Dr. at Milledge Cir.
- Valleywood Dr. at Ashton Dr. to 165 Valleywood Dr.
- Local Roads
- Carlton Terrace from Milledge Heights to Parkway Dr.
- Cedar Creek Dr. at 225
- E. Carver Dr.
- E. Cloverhurst Ave. at S. Church Street
- Greenwood Dr. from Milledge Heights to Parkway Dr.
- Habersham Dr. at 138
- Highland Park Dr. at 126
- Hodgson Dr.
- Holman Ave. at 555
- Mal Bay Rd.
- Milledge Heights from Carlton Terrace to Greenwood Dr.
- Milledge Terr. At 160
- Morton Ave.
- Oak Grove – 229 near Peach Tree, pole is broke low wires, cars can pass
- Old Jefferson Rd. at Peachtree Ln.
- Peachtree Ln. at Old Jefferson Rd.
- Tall Tree Rd. at Fairfield Cir.
- Tipperary Road at Mal bay Road
Forsyth County:
- Highway 9 at Bannister Road — Traffic light out
Gwinnett County:
The Gwinnett County Police Department tweeted out a list of all of the road closures:
DeKalb County:
- Johan Road & North Deshon Road
- 2268 Clanton Terrace
- 889 Gatehouse Drive
- Hidden Valley Road & Mercer Road
- Stella Burns Drive & Angie Drive
- South Deshon Road
- South Deshon Road & Kevin Court
- 2097 Dellwood Place
- 1889 Whitehall Forest Court.
- Snapfinger Road & Browns Mill Road
- Jan Hill Lane
- 2929 Turner Hill Road
- 5114 Meadowlake Lane
- 2090 Dellwood Place
- 2263 Chevy Chase Lane
- 5028 Golfbrook Drive
- 2360 River Road
- Glendale Road & North Decatur Road
- 6994 Wind Run Way
- 2427 Rockknoll Drive
- Westhampton Drive & Westhampton Way
- 2428 Henderson Road
- 2590 Tolliver Drive.
- 484 Halwick Way
- 951 Clubhouse Circle
- Cape Cod Lane.
- Henderson Mill Road & Lansbury Village Drove
- 2096 Miriam Lane
- 1324 Snapfinger Road
- 1548 Hidden Hills Parkway
- 2935 Alcove Drive.
- 3381 Spring Valley Road
- South Deshon Road
- 4136 Indian Manor Drive
- 3576 Bishop Drive
- 3131 N. Druid Hills Road
- 1600 Clifton Road
- 7229 Meadow Point Drive
- 1995 Clairmont Road
- 4435 North Royal Atlanta Drive
- 1133 Blackshear Drive
- 2777 Gresham Road
- Briarcliff Road & Clifton Road
- 2950 Bouldercrest Road
- 3938 Snapfinger Road
- 3951 Snapfinger Parkway
- 2276 Shamrock Drive
- 3049 Orbit Circle
- 3800 Snapfinger Road
- 1805 Clairemont Trace
- Georgian Drive & Duke Road
- 1234 Kendrick Road
- Ashentree Drive
- 2339 Fairoaks Road
- 2986 Park Lane
- 8320 Norris Lake Drive
- Old Johnson Ferry Road/Brooklawn Road
- 1043 Columbia Drive
- Mabry Road/ Fuller Road
- 3079 Panola Road
- 2115 River Road
- 5150 North Royal Atlanta Drive
- 521 Hickory Hills Drive
- 5254 Mainstreet Park Drive
- 562 Balfour Drive
- 773 Willivee Drive
- Ragley Hall Road
- Longview Drive
- 6132 Millstone Run
- 3351 Glenwood Road
- 3281 Tucker Norcross Road
- 214 Ivy Park Square
- Woodmere Drive and South Deshon Road
- North Druid Woods Court and North Druid Hills Road
- Laurel Creek Circle and Young Road
- 4433 Briarcliff Road
- 4211 Erskine Road
- 487 Burlington Road
- Santa Monica Drive and Guy Way intersection
- 3650 Dogwood Farm Road
- 850 Gaylemont Circle
- 1902 Canterbury Street
- 755 Derrydown Way
- Wawona Drive
- 432 Ohern Court
- 1972 Boulderview Drive
Gwinnett County:
- Highway 78 at Grayson Parkway — Tree blocking roadway
Paulding County:
- Nebo Road at Bill Carruth Parkway — Downed power line
North Fulton County:
- Hammond @ Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
- Hammond Dr @ GA400 North ramp
- 580 Hammond in/near Lorell Ter
- Northside Dr @ Garamond Rd
- Hammond Dr from 400 N to Concourse Pkwy
- 7285 Northgreen Dr
- 5510 Benton Woods
- Johnson Ferry @ Riverside Dr
- 320 Landfall Rd
- 5400 Roswell Rd
- Benton Woods Drive @ 5540 Windy Ridge Dr
- 46 West Belle Isle
- Forrest Valley @ Highpoint
- 173 Mystic Place
- 125 Grantley Ct
- 2215 Spalding Dr
- 655 Fair Oaks Manner
- Mt Vernon @ Redborn
- 5056 Greenpine Dr
- Spalding Cir
- 6305 Long Island Dr
- 6582 Cherry Tree Ln
- 545 Forest Hills Dr
- Riverside Dr @ Riverside Pkwy
- S Trimble Rd @ Trimble Chase Ct
- 5260 Mt Vernon Pkwy
- 5164 Powers Ferry Rd
- 8940 Huntcliff Dr
- Glenwood Dr @ Brackenwood Dr
- 65 Maryeanna Rd
- 6049 Heards Dr
- 5152 Powers Ferry Rd
- Riverside Dr and Valley Rd
- 6215 Riverside Dr
- 1160 Windsor Pkwy
- Spalding Dr and Nesbit Ferry Rd
- 7104 Duncourtney Dr
- Lake Forrest Dr near Chevaux Ct
- 7764 Mt Vernon Rd
- Riverside Dr and Heards Ferry Rd
- Glenridge Dr & 285 EB (signal out)
- 230 Burdett Dr
- 65 River Park Dr
- 5667 Colton Dr
- 105 Bonnie Ln
- 45 River Park Dr
Check WSB-TV for an updated list: http://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/list-road-closures-across-metro-atlanta/607856272
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
1. Chris Rock1 of 17
2. Sylvester Stallone & His Wife2 of 17
3. Pharrell Williams3 of 17
4. Kerry Washington4 of 17
5. Rachel McAdams and Michael B. Jordan5 of 17
6. Mindy Kaling6 of 17
7. Andra Day7 of 17
8. The Weeknd8 of 17
9. Kevin Hart (R) with fiancee Eniko Parrish9 of 17
10. Priyanka Chopra10 of 17
11. Lady Gaga11 of 17
12. Sofia Vergara12 of 17
13. Leonardo DiCaprio13 of 17
14. Brie Larson14 of 17
15. Charlize Theron15 of 17
16. Olivia Wilde16 of 17
17. Jennifer Lawrence17 of 17
comments – Add Yours