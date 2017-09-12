Metro
Pittsburgh kids exposed to STEM Fields through NSBE program, July 20 at Urban Academy of Pittsburgh


Courier Newsroom
EARLIER THIS SUMMER at Urban Academy of Pittsburgh, local kids were exposed to STEM fields through The Summer Engineering Experience for KIDS (SEEK). The program is one of the National Society of Black Engineers’ (NSBE) contributions to increasing the representation of Black students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. The free, three-week program is designed to expose Black children to STEM fields as early as the 3rd grade and through 12th grade. Students participated daily, giving each student 105 contact hours this summer. The event was sponsored by Arconic and PPG.

 

