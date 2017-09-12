Obama Foundation Searching For Civic Innovators

Former President Barack Obama wants a few great civic-minded innovators to join his fellowship program.

The Obama Foundation Fellowship announced that it is accepting applications for its fellowship program, which supports emerging global leaders committed to solving public problems in creative ways. The foundation would love to hear from individuals working in a wide range of fields, from the arts and business to media and the nonprofit community.

Today, we’re opening applications for the Obama Foundation Fellowship to empower and equip civic innovators: https://t.co/viZBi5j2wx pic.twitter.com/rWWSCHb90B — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) September 6, 2017

The fellowship program is a two-year, non-residential program that is scheduled to begin in April 2018, with the first fellowship gathering. The application deadline is Oct. 6, and those chosen for the program will be notified in February 2018.

