McDonald’s 11th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Visits Atlanta with Tye Tribbett, Donald Lawrence, Bishop Paul S. Morton, and More

Atlanta concert part of 15-city tour that benefits local Ronald McDonald House Charities Chapters and communities nationwide

McDonald’s 11th annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is set to stop through Atlanta for a free night of inspiring music, comedic relief and giving. Some of gospel music’s most celebrated artists have teamed up with McDonald’s to deliver messages of hope and joy during this 15-city concert series. Gospel superstar and multi-award winner Tye Tribbett is joined on this year’s tour by returning music director and songwriter Donald Lawrence, legendary pastor and singer Bishop Paul S. Morton, gospel crooner Brian Courtney Wilson, songbird Anita Wilson, singing sensation Jekalyn Carr, as well as renowned quartet voice Paul Porter. Christian comedienne Small Fire will again bring the laughter while radio personality and gospel artist Lonnie Hunter resumes hosting duties. The concert will take place at House of Hope Atlanta on Sept. 14. Doors open promptly at 6:00 p.m., and the concert kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is one of the ways the brand is raising the bar and extending directly into the communities it serves and operates in. In addition to providing inspirational performances, the tour also emphasizes the importance of serving and giving back to the community through its support of local Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC) ® Chapters . Throughout the concert, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about RMHC and the important role it plays in keeping families close to their sick child while also providing the care and resources they need, here in their local community – and worldwide. Attendees will also be encouraged to support Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities by donating to help local families served by the Charity.

Since 2012, the tour has helped raise more than $510,500 for local RMHC Chapters. It costs $80 per night for families to stay at Ronald McDonald Houses. Factoring in love donations since 2012, ICGT has supplied about 6,300 free nights for families or a little over 17 years’ worth of free nights.

“I am extremely proud of the many ways we give back to our communities by providing scholarships, donating time and money to local school districts, hiring minority youth and much more,” said Mark Mines, McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour and its support of the Ronald McDonald House Charities is just another way we continue to positively support the African-American community 365 days a year.”

The nationwide tour kicked off May 10 and runs through October 21, making stops in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Greensboro, Jackson, Los Angeles, Memphis, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Raleigh, St. Louis and Washington, D.C. This year, the tour’s theme is Unstoppable. Concertgoers will be encouraged to embrace the power of what can happen when they are determined to press forward despite their circumstances. The hope is that everyone leaves with a sense of empowerment.

McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is an extension of the brand’s 365Black platform, an initiative that celebrates the pride, heritage, and achievements of African-Americans year-round. Dr Pepper® also returns as a tour sponsor, showing its appreciation and commitment to the African-American community.

Visit www.365Black.com to learn more about the 11th annual tour and McDonald’s 365Black initiative. Follow @365Black on Twitter for tour updates and join the conversation using #365BlackGospel.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: