CCAC Workforce Training Center to be constructed on the North Side …Gov. Wolf commits $10 million to project

Joined by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Community College of Allegheny County President Dr. Quintin Bullock and Board Chair Frederick Thieman, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced the commitment of $10 million toward the construction of a $20 million state-of-the-art Workforce Training Center on the college’s North Side campus.

The announcement was made at a press conference Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“We know that jobs exist for workers with the right skills and this state and local partnership will create a new hub of training and STEM education for generations of students to compete in the economy,” said Governor Wolf.

“Projects like this are critical to enabling the Pittsburgh regional economy to continue growing. This new center will provide technical education and training that we know employers demand. Our community colleges are an investment in our future.”

The Department of Education will finance half of the annual capital cost of a 20-year, $20 million bond to construct the center and the rest will be financed locally.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the new center will provide training in STEM fields such as process technology, plastic technology, and additive manufacturing related to the region’s growth in petrochemical and plastics industry, as well as the expanding fields of cybersecurity and autonomous technology.

The center will also provide EMT and nurse’s aide training, as well as culinary and the creative arts programs. Fitzgerald said the governor’s commitment to fund half of the costs for the new center moves CCAC closer to becoming the region’s top provider of workforce training.

