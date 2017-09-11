Jidenna, Too$hort, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and more set to perform at ONE Musicfest 2017

ONE Musicfest 2017 is headed for Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 9th with a nod-worthy lineup. Now in its eighth year, the music and arts festival will feature performances from Jill Scott, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, and possibly a farewell show from Yasiin Bey (Mos Def).

ONE Musicfest is the Southeast’s largest annual urban progressive music festival, featuring a diverse range of music, including classic and next generation hip-hop, soulful R&B, alternative, and rock. Started in 2010, ONE Musicfest is now recognized as one of the most highly-anticipated celebrations of the arts in the Southeast, with this year’s festival expecting an attendance of 20,000 music lovers from throughout the country. This year

In 2015, Scott released her fifth studio effort Woman — home to the Grammy-nominated single “Can’t Wait.” Reggae star Marley also released his forthcoming album Stony Hill, due on July 21, on his 39th birthday. As for Bey, this rare performance comes after last year’s passport incident where the rapper/actor was not permitted to leave South Africa until last November. In January 2016, he revealed he would be “retiring from the music recording industry.”

Other acts for the one-day festival will include Sean Paul, Jidenna, Kaytranada, Too $hort, Tank and the Bangas. The kickoff celebration will take place on Friday, Sept. 8, with sets from Thundercat, J.I.D., Ari Lennox and Noname at the Tabernacle Atlanta.

Jason “J” Carter, president and founder of Sol Fusion Media Group, which produces ONE Music Fest, says in a statement, “Every year, ONE Musicfest grows and expands. We’ve built something that fans can really look forward to and we aim to create moments that inspire and invigorate attendees. Expect this year to be historic. We can’t wait to see you there.”

The 2016 ONE MusicFest sold out quickly with a lineup that boasted an Outkast reunion, Killer Mike, CeeLo Green, Ice Cube and Andra Day.

