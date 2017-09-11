Grammy Award winners Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton uplift Pittsburgh at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Sept. 2

The “Every Praise Gets Better” reunion tour made its way to Pittsburgh’s Hill District, arriving at the doors of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Sept. 2. The Gospel performances of nationally-known artists Bishop Hezekiah Walker and Israel Houghton filled the atmosphere with high praises to God.

Host Pastor Dr. Vincent K. Campbell welcomed the acclaimed singers along with their voice accompaniments and bands after a reschedule from their original August date. The delay proved to be worth it for the anxious crowd that started cheering when Brother Marlon Martin of WAMO 100.1 FM announced that both artists were in the building.

As soon as Israel Houghton, the six-time Grammy award winner, singer, producer, songwriter and worship leader at the renowned Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas began singing “Here I Am to Worship,” the crowd rose to their feet to join in with New Breed, his singers.

Known for his contemporary cross-culture worship style, Houghton reminded the audience, “Somebody didn’t wake up this morning, but you and I did and smelled fresh baked mercy. The Lord gave us another 24 hours.”

The spirited crowd began to worship as he then flowed into a medley of his popular songs including “It’s Not Over.” As Houghton continued to testify of God’s mercy he reminded everyone to “be thoughtful and prayerful for those who’ve suffered great losses from Hurricane Harvey.”

To those victims he dedicated his rendition of “You Make All Things New.”

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: