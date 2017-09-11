Emotional Beyoncé Pledges Support To Hometown After Hurricane Harvey

While all eyes were on Hurricane Irma this weekend, Beyoncé visited her hometown in Houston to support survivors of Hurricane Harvey. The singer on Friday visited her home church,St. John’s United Methodist Church, with her mother, Tina Knowles, and oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, NBC News reports. Earlier in the day, Beyoncé, her mother, and Michelle Williams were spotted handing out food to Hurricane victims. They wore aprons emblazoned with the name of Beyoncé’s charity organization, “BEY GOOD.”

What Beyoncé did today for all those Houston families is something really amazing, there are very few people like her in the world. pic.twitter.com/F2qtsYWbcv — Beyoncé News (@TheYonceNews) September 9, 2017

Knowles said the church was her home, the place where she sang her first solo, US Weekly reports. In a video posted by a fan on Twitter, Knowles says, “Y’all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that you’re safe, your children are safe. I think that really matters is your health and your children and your family.” Before Friday, Knowles expressed support on Twitter and she released a statement with the Houston Chronicle, pledging to help the city as much as she could. She wrote, “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

On August 29, Knowles’ pastor, Rudy Rasmus, told ET that Knowles had given a “significant” gift that would be used to help “communities most affected.” Rasmus said, “She has, over the years, been very generous to our cause, and we continue to work together. She has been a huge benefactor to our efforts here in Houston, Texas.”

SOURCE: Vibe, US Weekly

SEE ALSO:

3-Year-Old Receives $75,000 In Donations After Mom Dies In Harvey Flooding

The Wake Up: Hurricane Irma Hits As Harvey Recovery Begins, Trump To Cancel DACA?, BLM Founders Win Sydney Peace Prize