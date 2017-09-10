To Tell The Truth…Mal Goode, first Black voice to expose and oppose injustices (Hop’s Column Sept. 6)

This is the month of September, and it’s also the month that one of Pittsburgh’s most outstanding Black men, Mal Goode, died. He died on Sept. 16, 1995. I was extremely privileged to have known him as a youngster and adult, and burst with pride when he would address me as friend. Mal was a voice of freedom, equality and justice. He was first before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. I’ve written and spoken about Mal Goode over the years and as I contemplated how I would explain, particularly to the current generation who and what Mal was all about, his favorite poem came to mind. It’s entitled, “The Bridge Builder.”

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: