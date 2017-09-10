‘South Park’ Game Difficulty Level Based On Skin Tone

Selecting the difficulty level of the upcoming ” South Park: The Fractured But Whole” video game depends on the character’s skin shade, Eurogamer reports.

Eurogamer, which previewed the game before its October release, said characters with darker skin have a more difficult time compared to characters with lighter skin tones.

During the character selection process, the outlet said a voice explains, “Don’t worry, this doesn’t affect combat. Just every other aspect of your whole life.”

The developer told Eurogamer that the characters’ skin tone affects the amount of money and respect they receive throughout the game—with darker-skinned characters getting the least of both.

“It is, quite clearly, a social commentary on racism in modern society, and as far as video games go, a pretty effective one,” wrote Eurogamer’s Wesley Yin-Poole.

And unlike an earlier version of the game, The Fractured But Whole offers characters with three gender options: male, female and other.

