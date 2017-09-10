Pittsburgh City League Hall of Fame Awards Oct. 7 at AWC! (Bill Neal’s Column Sept. 6)

:10—Here it is, city leaguers. The time has finally arrived. The fourth annual Pittsburgh City League High School All-Sports Hall of Fame Inductions, honoring the best of the best in city league history. Sponsored by Achieving Greatness Inc.

:09—The criteria: #1–Must be a city league graduate. #2–Must have played at least two of three years of a varsity sport. #3–Must be best of the best in your sport in your time. #4–Must have strong moral character. #5–Must be able to attend. #6–There is a special category for deceased athletes.

:08—Just a few of the legendary names already enshrined: Chuck Cooper, Lloyd Weston, Kenny Durrett, Jeep Kelly, Maurice Lucas, Sam Clancy, Mary Myers, Clev Edwards, Jennifer Bruce, Ricky Coleman, Clarence Hopson, Kirk Bruce, the 1976 Fifth Avenue State Championship Men’s Basketball Team, Darrin Walls.

:07—This year’s inductees: Category #1–Honor the Deceased; Fred Yee, Harold Pool, Walter Gross, Eugene Massa, Kenny Wade, Cedrick Hill, Charlie Betts, Tom Moul. Category #2 –Community Service Awards; Dr. Helen Faison Education Award—Dr. Gloria Hill, Eddie Jefferies Media Award—Bill Hillgrove, Pete Diemperio Legend Award—Elbert Kennedy, Maurice Lucas Courage Award—Kevin Parker. Category #3–City League Coaches Induction; Leroy Dillard, Joe Hnath, Fred Lucas, George Rieley. Category #4–City League High School Future Hall of Famers. Category #5–Honorary Legends Inductees; Billy Betts, Felix Petrazula, Horace Nelson, Paul Champlin, John Brewer, Ray Hooper. Category #6–The 2017 Class for the City League Hall of Fame; Tonja Stevens, Mike Wilson, Andrew Hodge, Latrica Hall, Jessie Murphy, Nathan Hall, Amber Plowden, Craig Walls, Charles Allie, Mark Ellison, Ngozi Uzdaga, Buddy Valinski, Lauren Neff, John Clark, Mandela Hodge, Andy Vento, Audi Chapman, Tamira Jones, Kevan Barlow, Rasheed Hill, Ron Porter, Mon-T Robinson, Eddie Benton, Chuck Griffey, Laniece Saunders, Vaughn Rivers. Category #7–2017 Team Inductions; The 1966 Schenley High School City League and State Champions, the 1971 Schenley High School City League and State Champions.

