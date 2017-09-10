ALCOSAN’s Clean Water Academy helps teach local high school students

Students from 13 Allegheny County high schools participated in ALCOSAN’s second annual Clean Water Academy, held in July at the wastewater treatment plant on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

The week-long day camp started with an in-depth tour of ALCOSAN’s facility, including its onsite laboratory, where more than 30,000 tests are conducted each year to ensure that ALCOSAN is in compliance with federal, state and local regulations.

The 16 students heard presentations from ALCOSAN’s lab and Regional Conveyance and Industrial Waste departments. Industrial Waste is responsible for issuing permits regulating industrial, commercial and non-routine discharges into the sewage collection system. The employees demonstrated how they use a pump to collect samples from various locations.

The students learned the importance of maintaining the integrity of samples so that ALCOSAN can demonstrate the validity of its testing.

The Clean Water Academy is tailored to high school students interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

