NmoJazz Premier Evening (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Sept. 6)

The mission of N-Motion Entertainment is to keep jazz alive. Pittsburgh has always been known for its Jazz and Shawn and Lisa Hopson want to be instrumental in keeping Jazz at the forefront of entertainment in Pittsburgh. On July 22, at the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, N-Motion Entertainment premiered NmoJazz with an All-White Party featuring Eddie Baccus Jr., formerly of Pieces of a Dream on the main stage. The evening began in the back gallery with vocalist Savannah Wiggins followed by Vocalist Ray Morrison. If comedy was your thing, on the second floor in the master gallery comedian Lillian Cannon had the large crowd in stiches with her quick wit and funny takes on life.

Guests enjoyed a wonderful array of good food and beverages and then the main stage entertainment made an entrance. Baccus was a crowd pleaser, performing the songs of the Isley Brothers, Grover Washington and some writings of his own.

Shawn Hopson thanked everyone for coming and shared that their goal is to make NmoJazz the No. 1 search engine for Jazz, the place to get all of your jazz information. Artists, videos and images all available on one site. N-Motion Entertainment celebrates Jazz and good times with N-Motion Entertainment’s First Fridays. Check the NmoJazz Facebook page for the location.

