Florida Sheriff Under Fire For Dangerous Hurricane Shelter Policy

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Florida Sheriff Under Fire For Dangerous Hurricane Shelter Policy

Polk County’s sheriff is unmoved that arresting evacuees with minor offenses would discourage many from seeking safety.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

A Florida sheriff is getting slammed by many on social media for a policy that’s raising eyebrows.

As Floridians try to escape Hurricane Irma, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd warned that his deputies would arrest people with outstanding warrants trying to enter evacuee shelters.

Judd later tweeted: “We cannot and we will not have innocent children in a shelter with sexual offenders & predators. Period.”

Sexual predators don’t necessarily have warrants. However, people with minor traffic offenses often do have active warrants. Judd’s dangerous policy drew sharp criticism.

Carrie Horstman, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office, told the Daily Beast that law enforcement routinely checks IDs at shelters.

“While we are checking, if we see someone with an active warrant we have to place them under arrest,” she stated, adding that getting arrested at a Polk County hurricane shelter is not the fault of authorities.

Horstman remained unmoved by concerns that the policy endangers the lives of people with minor offenses.

“That is a risk a person would run,” she told The Daily Beast. “I think it is much safer to be in our jail than to expose yourself to a Category 5 storm.”

SOURCE:  The Daily Beast

SEE ALSO:

Houston’s Poor Black Community Among Hurricane Harvey’s Most Vulnerable Victims

Joel Osteen Denies Closing Church To Harvey Flood Victims

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular