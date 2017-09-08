Florida Sheriff Under Fire For Dangerous Hurricane Shelter Policy

A Florida sheriff is getting slammed by many on social media for a policy that’s raising eyebrows.

As Floridians try to escape Hurricane Irma, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd warned that his deputies would arrest people with outstanding warrants trying to enter evacuee shelters.

If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we'll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail https://t.co/Qj5GX9XQBi — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

Judd later tweeted: “We cannot and we will not have innocent children in a shelter with sexual offenders & predators. Period.”

Sexual predators don’t necessarily have warrants. However, people with minor traffic offenses often do have active warrants. Judd’s dangerous policy drew sharp criticism.

Our response to the dangerous #HurricaneIrma tweets of @PolkCoSheriff Grady Judd, threatening arrests for people seeking shelter. pic.twitter.com/V4MKC9nfTw — ACLU of Florida (@ACLUFL) September 6, 2017

.@PolkCoSheriff’s attempt to scare individuals with outstanding warrants from seeking safety during a catastrophe is dangerous & repugnant. — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) September 7, 2017

So–just to clarify, @PolkCoSheriff, if you have an outstanding warrant for, say, unpaid parking tix, it might be better to brave the storm? https://t.co/xlbypRHtxN — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 6, 2017

Shelter from a deadly hurricane is not a white privilege. It is a human right. No ID checks at Florida shelters @PolkCoSheriff. — Melissa Martinez (@MelsMartinez) September 7, 2017

Carrie Horstman, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office, told the Daily Beast that law enforcement routinely checks IDs at shelters.

“While we are checking, if we see someone with an active warrant we have to place them under arrest,” she stated, adding that getting arrested at a Polk County hurricane shelter is not the fault of authorities.

Horstman remained unmoved by concerns that the policy endangers the lives of people with minor offenses.

“That is a risk a person would run,” she told The Daily Beast. “I think it is much safer to be in our jail than to expose yourself to a Category 5 storm.”

