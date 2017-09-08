51 of 71 homicides Black lives …Seven of August’s 10 victims were Black

Though Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said city police had good leads in the shooting death of Nicole Dailey—gunned down while holding her 7-month-old baby earlier this month on the North Side—no arrest has yet been announced. However, in the remaining nine August homicide cases, police have made four arrests and interviewed a fifth “person of interest.” Having security video of three of the arrested perpetrators committing the crime was certainly a help.

But it doesn’t help to change the fact that this year, 72 percent of Allegheny County’s homicide victims were Black. Here are the statistics for August:

AUG 3—Maurice Youngblood, a 38-year-old Black male, was found shot multiple times in the 7300 Block of Kelly Street in Homewood. He died about an hour later at UPMC Presbyterian. Police have not identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

AUG. 4—Craig Summers, a 47-year-old Black male, was found fatally shot on the porch of an abandoned building in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

AUG. 5—Timothy Maxon, a 50-year-old White male, was fatally shot by his 23-year-old co-worker Deon Wells, after the two began arguing with each other. Wells, who claims self-defense, has been charged with homicide.

AUG. 6—Kevin Trowery, a 54-year-old Black male, was fatally shot by three men who attacked him on his porch, then robbed his house in the 200 Block of Conestoga Road in Penn Hills. The shooting was captured on the victim’s home surveillance system. Police took 31-year-old Donald King into custody as he tried to flee the scene. He is charged with Trowery’s death. Dustin Taylor, 25, was apprehended four days later and also charged.

AUG. 6—Nicole Dailey, a 26-year-old Black female, was fatally shot near her car on Pittsburgh’s North Side while holding her 7-month-old daughter. City police said she tried to run but only made it a few feet before collapsing in a grassy area at the intersection of N. Charles and Strauss Streets. A good Samaritan picked up her, Nia, who was unharmed.

AUG. 8—Calvin Turner, a 20-year-old Black male, was fatally shot in the entranceway to a house in the 500 Block of Oak Hill Drive in the Upper Hill District. Pittsburgh police took into custody after he fled from the scene, but as yet, no charges have been filed.

AUG. 13—Ryan Carosi, a 33-year-old White male was fatally stabbed by 25-year-old Ashley Henchell after the two got into an argument in a bar on Bailey Avenue in Mt. Washington. She remains in the Allegheny County Jail.

AUG. 13—Melissa Manhart, a 42-year-old White female was found shot in the head on the rear porch of her home at the intersection of Brainard Street and Larimer Avenue in Larimer. She had moved into just the house two days earlier. Police have not identified a suspect. The investigation continues.

AUG. 17—Jeremy Edwards, a 19-year-old Black Male was found by Pittsburgh police fatally shot in the face on Shemp Way in the Middle Hill. Police have not yet identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

AUG 29—Brian Pinkney, a 29-year-old Black male was found shot in the face outside a residence in the Allegheny Dwellings housing development. Police arrested 26-year-old Davon Jones after identifying him on surveillance video of the shooting. He is being held without bail in the Allegheny County Jail.

