‘Way Over The Line:’ Jason Whitlock Slammed for Mocking Colin Kaepernick

F ox Sports 1 anchor Jason Whitlock was lambasted by social media users Tuesday night for mocking Colin Kaepernick with a White impersonator wearing an afro wig on his show Speak For Yourself, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Outraged Twitter users condemned the racially charged incident featuring a smiling Whitlock and the impersonator — who also wore Kaepernick’s San Fransisco 49ers jersey while appearing to mimic a Black Power Movement gesture — amid a national controversy over whether the apparently blackballed quarterback will return to the NFL.

Great to have Kap stop by the studio today. pic.twitter.com/2UPuyCdWdK — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 6, 2017

Kaepernick, who is a free agent, reinvigorated discussions about racism when he refused to stand and began to kneel during the National Anthem last season. His headline-making kneeling protests was designed to bring attention to the treatment of Blacks, especially at the hands of police, and overall social justice.

Whitlock and his panel of guests discussed Kaepernick, his protests as well as his NFL prospects before introducing the impersonator.

The editor-in-chief of Black Sports Online, ripped Whitlock for the shocking stunt.

“I know FS1 is touting out alternative style shows, but this was way over the line and offensive to a lot of people,” Robert Littal wrote on Black Sports Online. “Even if you don’t care for Colin Kaepernick, don’t mock the black power movement, don’t mock our hairstyles, because without those people fighting for us doing the Civil Rights Movement, Jason Whitlock wouldn’t be afforded the opportunity to disrespect his people so much.”

Many Twitter users followed Littal’s example in criticizing Whitlock.

Not a single person at your studio thought this was a bad idea? — Yesse'El Gutiérrez (@yesse_el) September 6, 2017

When Lavar Ball said Jason Whitlock couldnt talk to him about nothin but snacks. 😂 @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/mTmlG34gWo — (@3lone) September 6, 2017

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter, Black Sports Online

