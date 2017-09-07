The nation must come together to help Hurricane Harvey victims rebuild

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“During difficult times like this, we’re reminded that we’re bound together and we have to look out for each other. And a lot of the things that seem important, the petty differences melt away, and we focus on what binds us together and that we as Americans are going to stand with each other in their hour of need.”—President Barack Obama

As Texas and Louisiana begin to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, our thoughts and prayers—as well as whatever donations we can spare—are with the people who were impacted. We pray for the families of those who lost their lives, and for the safety of the first responders and ordinary citizens who have risked their own lives to save others.

We in the Urban League Movement are supporting our colleagues in the region, Judson Robinson, president and CEO of the Houston Area Urban League and Erika McConduit, president and CEO of the Urban League of Louisiana, as they develop plans for the Herculean task of helping their communities recover and rebuild.

The nation has responded with concern and generosity, but also with a bit of counter-productive armchair quarterbacking. It’s natural to imagine, when confronting the horror of a tragedy, that things could have been different, of only one decision or another had gone a different way. Houston, which took the brunt of the damage, was ordered by Mayor Sylvester Turner not to evacuate. To many watching from afar—especially after scenes of rescue by boat became commonplace, this decision seemed ill-advised. Sadly, American memories can be short, but Houstonians remember. A dozen years ago, as Hurricane Rita bore down on the city, more than 2.5 million residents tried to evacuate at the same time. More than 130 people died in the ensuing chaos, more than have been lost to any storm in Texas since 1900.

