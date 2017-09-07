Rodman Baptist Church the site for ‘Operation Inasmuch,’ Sept. 9

“Truly I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me.”—Matthew 25:40

The above scripture from the Book of Matthew allows a glimpse into the hearts of the parishioners of Pittsburgh’s Rodman Street Missionary Baptist Church, 6111 Rodman St. in the East End.

“If I can help somebody as I pass along, if I can cheer somebody with a word or a song, if I can show somebody he’s travelling wrong, then my living will not be in vain.”

Those words are the driving force of Rodman Street senior pastor, Rev. Dr. Darryl T. Canady. His ministry is striving to reach outside the walls of the church to touch the lives of others. “Operation Inasmuch represents the vision of the Community of Hope,” he said. Rev. Canady is pleased that his beloved church, known affectionately as “The Street,” is “demonstrating being the body of Christ in serving our brothers and sisters.”

This Saturday, Sept. 9, “The Street” will physically move into the street as members gather to spread hope and encouragement. Beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting throughout the day, valuable information from organizations regarding health issues, aging, and organ donation are just a few of the resources available to the public to address many of life’s issues. Some of the available services include care packages for the homeless, food collection for the East End Cooperative Ministry, and nursing home visits. Document-shredding will take place on the premises and workers will walk neighborhood streets, clearing litter and trash. Other organizations will be on hand to inform and educate local citizens, and random acts of kindness will be expressed throughout the day. Prayer, as well as Bibles, will be offered and blankets will be distributed to seniors. Young Rodmanites will prepare and serve meals to the residents of the Ronald McDonald House and also assist at the Homewood Food Bank. This year also offers the addition of free flu shots as well as the continued growth of “Heaven’s Store: Paid in Full.”

