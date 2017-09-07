Pittsburgh promised to welcome Syrian refugees. These youth give the efforts a mixed review.

Aya Attal and her family arrived in Pittsburgh as a refugee family last year. Having fled their war-torn home town of Damascus, Syria, Aya’s family found safety in Pittsburgh, but the 17-year-old has been frustrated with the state of refugee affairs here. Her high school intervened only minimally when another student referred to her as “the Bomb Threat,” and she fears that no bridges are being built between arriving immigrants and students raised in Pittsburgh.

Since Aya’s arrival in Pittsburgh, the resettlement agencies and city government have made a point of communicating their desire to assist resettlement efforts. The mayor has told the public he wants to help Syrian refugees relocating to Pittsburgh to “get back on their feet,” but Aya’s family and others are struggling to do so. Lack of jobs, discrimination and misinformation about Muslim culture all seem to be challenges beyond their control.

“If Pittsburgh helps us, we will help them. Give us the opportunity; we will do great things,” Aya said.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

http://publicsource.org/pittsburgh-promised-to-welcome-syrian-refugees-these-youth-give-those-efforts-a-mixed-review/