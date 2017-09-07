New Courier Business Feature: People on the move…Brenda Pree (Sept. 6)

The New Pittsburgh Courier wants to spotlight those who are excelling in Pittsburgh’s business world!

We want to know about new hires, promotions within a company, along with those who have performed formidably in their job capacity for an extended period of time.

We’d like to hear from companies, as well as the employees themselves.

Send a headshot photo, press release and other pertinent information to Rod Doss, Courier editor and publisher, at rdoss@newpittsburghcourier.com.

Our first “People on the Move” features Brenda Pree. In a 6-2 council vote, Pree, a 52-year-old Mississippi native with more than 20 years of experience as a municipal clerk in Jackson, and in Fairfax County, Va. was voted in as Pittsburgh’s new city clerk.

She is the first African American to hold the post, succeeding longtime clerk Mary Beth Doheny, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

In a brief interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pree said she plans to upgrade records management, streamline functions in the clerk’s office and improve the accessibility of city materials.

The position is budgeted at $94,000 per year.

