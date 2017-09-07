NAACP—what’s new?

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“I thank God that most of the money that supports the NAACP comes from Black hands; a still larger proportion must so come, and we must not only support but ‘control’ this and similar organizations and hold them unwaveringly to our objects, our aims and our ideals.” W.E.B. DuBois wrote those words in the Crisis Magazine in 1915. Ironically, what was written in The Crisis has now become the crisis in the NAACP and other so-called Black organizations.

Established in 1909, yes, by White folks, Blacks put their money up and supported the NAACP. Today, nearly a century later, the NAACP and many of its local chapters would go out of business if they did not receive money from non-Black corporations and individuals whose “controlling interests” have reduced the NAACP to paper-tiger status in many of our communities.

Fast forward to 2017, after 108 years in existence, NAACP interim President, Derrick Johnson, has to defend the relevancy of the supposedly Black civil rights organization by saying, “If you move across this landscape and in many communities, the NAACP is the ‘only’ vehicle individuals have to raise their voice and ‘ensure’ that democracy exists.” If the NAACP is the “only” vehicle we have to raise our voices, Black folks are in a world of trouble.

Johnson said Donald Trump’s policies, statements, and actions hurt “all” Americans, and the mission of the NAACP even refers to “equality of rights of ‘all’ persons,” which is inconsistent with its name, i.e. the “advancement of colored people.” Newsflash! “All” persons are not in need of equality of rights; “colored people” are. Johnson went on to say, [The] NAACP has never been a large city operation. It is in communities where no one knows of them.” That statement is lacking at best, the Shelby County Alabama vs. Holder case that he cited, notwithstanding.

