Just Sayin’ …Americans helping each other in Houston—they sure make me proud (Ulish Carter’s Column Sept. 6)

For the past few weeks, CNN has covered Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey’s devastation of southern Texas, including Houston, and parts of Louisiana. But despite the tragic loss of 150,000 homes, and still counting, and billions of dollars worth of property from the worst storm in U.S. history, one big positive stuck out that will hopefully save America, or at least that area—people helping people.

As the worst storm in U.S. history ripped through southern Texas, including the fourth largest city in the country and the fifth-largest metropolitan area leaving thousands homeless, thousands of volunteers risked their lives saving and helping others which has led to only 60 deaths so far.

Not just their neighbors. People came from all across the country, but mostly from the southern states with their boats to help save the lives of Texans and Louisianans. There were Whites, Latinos and Blacks manning these boats saving the lives of Blacks, Latinos and Whites. It didn’t matter the race, age, sex, religion or political beliefs, if you needed help someone was there.

There hasn’t been an official death total yet and won’t be for a while because it will take weeks for the water to subside and a final count can be made. Some areas were hit by the hurricane in which homes and cars were totally destroyed, but most of southern Texas, including Houston, was destroyed by water from the unbelievably heavy rains from the Level 5 storm.

Unlike Pittsburgh, which most of its houses are two to three stories, Houston, like most of the south and Midwest, had one story houses, ranch-style, which led to 4 to 8 feet of water forcing people to have to get on top of their cars or houses instead of just going to the second floor. But the few that had a second floor eventually had to be rescued because the water wasn’t going anywhere and they would have starved to death.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: