HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Selah Marley Is The Boss At the GQ Awards In London


Hello Beautiful Staff
Sela Marley is all grown up! The daughter of legendary singer Lauryn Hill and granddaughter of reggae icon Bob Marley made an appearance at the GQ’s Annual Man of the Year Awards last night.

GQ Men of The Year Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Fred Duval / Getty


Looking like a spitting image of her mother, Selah wore a silver designed Hugo Boss dress  that was almost floor length. The sleeveless dress came with a complimentary neck line while giving off a stylishly shimmering effect.

GQ Men of The Year Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty


Up close, the 18-year old’s beauty glows even more, with makeup that only accentuates her high cheek bones and almond shaped eyes. Her jewelry was also classy and simple, with a silver necklace and dangling earrings, giving her a royal look for the night. And of course, her mini-afro is flawless!

GQ Men of The Year Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty


Selah just released her new single, “Breathe“. Check it out when you have a moment! In the meantime, your vote is needed on her silver look. Take our poll below!


