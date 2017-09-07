Entertainment
Bruno Mars takes over Pittsburgh! (See photos of Pittsburgh Bruno Mars fans and more from Aug. 22 concert…)


Courier Newsroom, photos by Ashley Woodson
BRUNO MARS, during his stay in Pittsburgh, was able to meet his namesake, Pittsburgh icon Bruno Sammartino. Mars performed in front of thousands at PPG Arena, Aug. 22. (AP photo via Instagram)

 

BRUNO MARS fans Erin Hampton, Katrina Sampson and Raven Richardson couldn’t wait for his concert to hit the ‘Burgh. Courier Photographer Ashley Woodson captured pics of various Bruno Mars fans before they stepped into PPG Paints Arena, Aug. 22.

 

HELENA VASSER KIRKLAND, JALEEL DYSON

 

RUTH WILSON, CASSIE MYERS

 

KIM JONES, MIRIAM JONES

 

SANDY JONES, MALIAH POWELL

 

ASIA TANSMORE, ARIANNA JOHNSON

 

ANDREA COOK, JULIE ZUBRYD, WENDY BRUNOWITZEN, SHERRY SEVCIK

 

 

