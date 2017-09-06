Watch: Houston Gospel Choir’s Rousing ‘Tonight Show’ Performance Honoring Hurricane Heroes



On Tuesday night, NBC’s “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon announced that his show is donating $1 million to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund organized by Houston Texans’ football player J.J. Watt.

Fallon praised neighbors who helped each other and people who gave a helping hand to strangers following the devastation. He also commended those who restored hope to people whose lives are shattered.

“One of the most inspiring clips I saw last week was a video of two singers — Victoria White and Marquist Taylor — who visited a storm shelter and formed a spontaneous gospel choir to sing to hurricane evacuees,” Fallon said.

He introduced the singers, who performed an emotional rendition of “Lean on Me.”

SOURCE: NBC

