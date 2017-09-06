Twitter responds to Ray Lewis’ claim that Kaepernick girlfriend’s tweet killed Ravens deal

Many are doubtful that there’s any truth to the claim that a disparaging tweet ended a chance for Colin Kaepernick to play football this season.

Former Baltimore Ravens player Ray Lewis said Tuesday that the Ravens were “going to close a deal” to sign the free-agent until the quarterback’s girlfriend posted a racially insulting tweet, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Here are some responses to that claim:

So the white supremacists are pushing their "racism shields" like Ray Lewis out in the forefront to blame #Kaepernick 's GF for being racist — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) September 6, 2017

Apparently, Ray Lewis, the beau ideal of a reliable source, is passing along some bull about why the Ravens didn't sign Colin Kaepernick. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 6, 2017

Ray Lewis Lies (Shocking I Know) & Tries to Blame Kaepernick’s Girlfriend For Ravens Not Signing Him https://t.co/ba6qg55Zih pic.twitter.com/IRWLCmMouV — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) September 6, 2017

Ravens send Ray Lewis out to make Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend the scapegoat for him still not having an NFL job https://t.co/cMWgj1HH6O pic.twitter.com/kb5mFHW1hu — Deadspin (@Deadspin) September 6, 2017

Lewis said he disagrees with the way Kaepernick has conducted his protest of racial injustice—by kneeling during the national anthem—but has been working on his behalf behind the scenes.

“Then, his girl [Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend] goes out and put out this racist gesture and doesn’t know we are in the back office about to try to get this guy signed,” he said on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.”

The post by radio host Nessa Diab depicts Lewis as the loyal house slave (played by Samuel L. Jackson) in “Django Unchanged” and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti as the plantation owner (played by Leonardo DiCaprio).

According to The Sun, Diab posted the tweet one day after Lewis posted this video advising Kaepernick to focus on playing football.

brotherhood – we are in this together pic.twitter.com/Q3HpPA0uqr — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) August 1, 2017

ESPN reported that the Ravens became interested in Kaepernick at the beginning of training camp after its veteran quarterback Joe Flacco informed the head coach about a back injury. The team’s president confirmed that the Ravens were in direct contact with Kaepernick, who has been blackballed by other teams over displeasure from fans and sponsors with his protest.

The Sun did not receive a response from the Ravens to its inquiry about Lewis’ comments.

SOURCE: Baltimore Sun, ESPN

